MacB Wins Spot on $500M HELIOS Contract for the Defense Intelligence Agency

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), an Alion company, announced today that it has been awarded a spot on the $500 million HELIOS Research and Development contract for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). MacB is among nine awardees that will provide technical research and development (R&D), intelligence, strategic warning, and other operational tasks on the 10-year, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle. Work may be performed at contractor locations in Alexandria and Vienna, Virginia, as well as other government locations.



The HELIOS program involves technical areas including long-range Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), lasers, and counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems capabilities. The goal is to improve situational awareness and offer layered defense and operational options for combat forces. Mission areas will include space situational awareness, foreign counter space threats, Internet of Things (IoT), data exfiltration, and rapid prototyping.

"MacB was awarded a spot on this new IDIQ because of our unique design and engineering, product development, and next generation sensor integration capabilities that enhance the ISR and strategic warning systems for DIA operations," said Dan Gutierrez , Senior Vice President and General Manager of MacB's National Security Group (NSG). "We are known for delivering a full range of unique, mission-critical solutions that leverage our state-of-the-art research, development, engineering and manufacturing facilities to solve some of the most complex National Security challenges."

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. With an 80-year technical heritage and an employee-base comprised of more than 30% veterans, we bridge invention and action to support military readiness from the lab to the battle space. Our engineers, technologists, and program managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards; as such, Alion is ISO 9001:2008 certified and maintains CMMI Level 3-appraised development facilities. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com .

ABOUT MACAULAY-BROWN, INC., an ALION COMPANY

For 39 years, MacAulay-Brown, Inc., an Alion company, has been solving many of the Nation's most complex National Security challenges. MacB is committed to delivering critical capabilities in the areas of Intelligence and Analysis, Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud Engineering, Research and Development, Integrated Laboratories and Information Technology to Defense, Intelligence Community, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and Federal agencies to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. Learn more about MacB at www.macb.com .

