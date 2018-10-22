Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Cancels 246 Million Common Shares and Makes Acquisition of Pumped CBD Fitness

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC.SNTX) is pleased to announce the cancellation of 246 million common shares bringing the outstanding common shares to 79 million. "We are also looking at more common shares to be canceled as well as debt being canceled," said Lawrence Twombly Chief Executive Officer and Director.



Another exciting announcement is that the company has acquired Pumped CBD Fitness in exchange for 5,000 of the company's preferred series A shares.

About Pumped CBD Fitness:

Introducing Pumped CBD Fitness, an exciting new health beverage in a unique package that screams "GRAB ME"! The non-psychoactive compound cannabidiol, better known as CBD, has turned into a major growth driver in the rapidly growing marijuana market! CBD offers a range of health benefits as well as a degree of legal protection as it is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid (this means NO HIGH!) and possesses no addictive effects. CBD water has become a revolutionary beverage within the cannabis industry, allowing consumers to constantly dose with CBD in a casual manner. Especially designed for athletes, our MEGA 30 oz bottle of Pumped CBD water is an irreplaceable tool for providing a source of hydration, while preventing and treating other issues that athletes often encounter, such as inflammation and pain. Made up of the best filtered spring water for fantastic taste and loaded with vitamins, Pumped CBD can help anybody looking to stay fresh and feel healthy.

CEO Lawrence Twombly stated, "I am very excited to lead the company at this time. The improvements in share structure and the acquisition of Pumped Fitness will put us in a strong position to build company value in the near future."

For more information about Suntex Enterprises Inc., please visit the company website https://suntexenterprises.com

https://pumpedcbd.com

Forward-Looking Statement: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.



Lawrence Twombly, CEO

info@suntexenterprises.com

760-525-7411