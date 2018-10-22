Rondi Rabuse Named President of Network for Create® and MagnaCare

Pivotal player in development of next-generation health care delivery network expands role

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions, an innovative health care enablement company that owns the industry-leading Create and MagnaCare businesses, today announced the promotion of Rondi Rabuse to President of Network. Rabuse, formerly Vice President of Network Strategy, brings extensive local and national health care experience to the role. As President of Network, Rabuse will identify, develop, and advance strategic provider partnerships for Create and MagnaCare that enable the best network solutions for employers and members and differentiated value to health care providers.

Rabuse's promotion follows tremendous success driving the launch of Create, a breakthrough new health care delivery network and health plan that promotes the doctor-patient relationship and improves health care outcomes through its direct collaborations with premier integrated health delivery systems. She is responsible for growing partnerships with elite health systems including Mount Sinai Health System, Long Island Health Network, Englewood Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, Saint Clare's Health, Saint Peter's Healthcare System and Westmed Medical Group, as well as several more that are in development.

"Rondi has consistently demonstrated her ability to build the strategic health care provider relationships needed to bring Create to more people, through commercial, public sector, and Labor plan sponsors across the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut tri-state area," said Simeon Schindelman, CEO of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, parent company to Create and MagnaCare. "She has a deep appreciation for the needs of health care providers, employers, and patients and families. Rondi will ensure we continue to advance our goal of aligning the interests of each of these parties. I am excited to see her fuel the continued growth of Create and MagnaCare as President of Network."

Prior to joining the Company in 2016, Rabuse served as Senior Vice President of the Marwood Group. There, she led the health care transformation practice, advising on value-based strategy, operations, and business development for organizations such as Centene and Verizon. Her experiences at Marwood, combined with her background with major health players, make her uniquely suited to build innovative partnerships across health plans and systems. Rabuse has worked with Aetna, where she collaborated with large, self-insured employers to improve health care quality, and with health systems such as Sharp Community Medical Group, Hartford HealthCare, and Montefiore Health System, and with Active Health Management, where she was one of the earliest employees.

"I am thrilled to continue my work partnering closely with health care providers to ensure that Create, MagnaCare, and our casualty solutions products bring value to their growing roster of clients," said Rabuse. "Now, more than ever, we are working to catalyze major changes in the industry by innovating how health care is purchased and delivered. Building two-way provider-patient partnerships is essential to this work, which we are doing in completely unique ways, and I look forward to directing our network strategy and operations moving forward."

