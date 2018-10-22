SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K in Losses of Class Action Against Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alphabet Inc. ("Alphabet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL)) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Alphabet securities between April 24, 2018 and October 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goog .

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ social network users; (2) Google actively concealed this data breach for several months; (3) this conduct violated Google's purported data privacy and security policies; (4) discovery of the foregoing conduct could foreseeably subject Alphabet to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result, Alphabet's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 8, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an article, "Google Exposed User Data, Feared Repercussions of Disclosing to Public," stating that "Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of users of the Google+ social network and then opted not to disclose the issue this past spring, in part because of fears that doing so would draw regulatory scrutiny and cause reputational damage[.]" The article continued to say that Google then "announced a sweeping set of data privacy measures that include permanently shutting down all consumer functionality of Google+." Following this news, Alphabet stock dropped.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Alphabet you have until December 10, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

