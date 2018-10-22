Neon Therapeutics Presents Data from Ongoing Phase 1b NT-001 Clinical Trial at European Society for Medical Oncology 2018 Congress

Management to Host Conference Call and Webcast Today at 8:00 a.m. ET



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing neoantigen-based therapeutics, today presented updated data from NT-001, its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating NEO-PV-01 in the metastatic setting, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress in Munich, Germany. NEO-PV-01 is a personal neoantigen vaccine custom-designed and manufactured based on the unique mutational fingerprint of each individual patient.

"Today's dataset, in addition to demonstrating safety and tolerability, represents a positive evolution of the clinical results, notably in the form of post-vaccine responses and patients remaining on treatment. Importantly, these data build upon the growing body of evidence for the immune mechanism underlying these outcomes," said Richard Gaynor, President of Research and Development of Neon Therapeutics. "While still early, this is clearly a promising dataset and we look forward to how these results evolve over time."

Trial Design

NT-001 is a Phase 1B study evaluating NEO-PV-01 in combination with nivolumab in both checkpoint naïve first and later-line treated patients with metastatic melanoma, smoking-associated, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or bladder cancer. The primary endpoint of the study is safety. Exploratory endpoints include both neoantigen-specific immune responses as well as post-vaccine clinical responses, clinical response durability and correlation between immune and clinical findings.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company and a leader in the field of neoantigen-targeted therapies, dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system towards neoantigens. Neon is using its neoantigen platform to develop both vaccine and T cell therapies, including NEO-PV-01, a clinical stage neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of a subset of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

