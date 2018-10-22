Advantest to Participate in International Test Conference 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona, October 28 to November 2

Test Industry Market Leader to Exhibit Newest IC and AI Test Solutions and Participate in Technical Program

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will demonstrate its hardware, software and online test solutions and participate with paper, panel and poster contributions at the 2018 International Test Conference (ITC), taking place October 28 through November 2 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

This year, Advantest is again a platinum-level corporate supporter of ITC.

Products Featured in the Booth

Advantest's booth #415 will have demonstrations of its on-demand CloudTesting™ Service, the latest capabilities of its EVA100 analog/mixed-signal IC test solution, a novel facial-recognition tool that combines cloud and real-time edge-computing artificial intelligence (AI) and a new tool for power profiling devices under test (DUT) at run time. This latest innovative hardware and software tool measures DUT power for the entire test cycle and graphically conveys the results back to the device test sequence to optimize device power and test time.﻿ Also featured will be a new time-domain reflectometry (TDR) fault-analysis option for the TS9000 terahertz analysis system that pinpoints and maps the location of faults within IC packages, printed boards and electronic components.

The CloudTesting Service, the industry's first of its kind, allows users to access various test method IP selections on Advantest's web site whenever needed. Using this on-demand online service, designers can verify their new silicon at a very low cost with no capital investment, set up their own test environments within a few hours and be ready to test when the device arrives from the fab. At ITC, visitors to the booth can see the desktop test station with a live demonstration of how fast a device can be verified with STIL-generated design-for-test (DFT) patterns. With free tester leasing and minimum maintenance costs, Advantest's CloudTesting Service allows customers to avoid unplanned expenses.

Advantest's EVA100 analog/mixed-signal test solution combines a modular architecture with high-voltage and high-precision analog parametric measurement units, providing the flexibility to conduct various measurements over a broad range of analog and mixed-signal devices. The versatile, small-footprint EVA100 tester is easy to use for device characterization through volume production. The scalable architecture can be quickly reconfigured to address a varied product portfolio and achieve lower cost benefits from economies of scale.

Paper Presentations

In addition to product exhibits, Advantest experts will discuss the latest test technologies over the course of ITC's three-day technical program with the following presentations and posters:

Tuesday, October 30

12:20 p.m. Corporate Forum: Pattern and Test Sequence Synchronized

Temperature and Power Measurement for Improved Yield, Performance

Optimization and Equipment Investigations by K. Pederson, Advantest

America Wednesday, October 31

Poster Sessions on Exhibit Floor

12:00 p.m. Poster 24: Improving the Routability of Memory Test Interface Boards

by Auto Pin Assignment Algorithm by M. Yang, A. Fan and A. Huang,

Advantest Taiwan 12:00 p.m. Poster 27: Discrete-Time Controller Implementation for Automotive

High-Reliability Testing by K. Fan, Advantest Taiwan Thursday, November 1

9:00 a.m. AI 5.1 AI Engineering Assistance for ATE by K. Schaub and I.

Leventhal, Advantest America 10:00 a.m. Paper 12.3 A: Stressed Eye Testing Module for Production Testing of

30-Gbps NRZ Signal Interfaces by K. Ichiyama, T. Kusaka and M.

Ishida, Advantest Corporation 10:15 a.m. AI 5.3 Moving Adaptive Test to "AI Test" by D. Armstrong, Advantest

America 11:00 a.m. Keynote 3: Mini-Keynotes – ATE Perspectives on AI by I. Leventhal,

Advantest America

