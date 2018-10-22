Kuros Biosciences Obtains US Patent Covering a Method for Producing Osteoinductive Materials

SCHLIEREN (ZURICH), Switzerland, Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuros Biosciences AG (SIX: KURN) announced today that its Dutch subsidiary, Kuros Biosciences BV, has recently been granted the US patent, US 10'064'892, entitled "Method for producing an osteoinductive calcium phosphate and products thus obtained" by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).



The patent covers Kuros' advanced technology for the production of osteoinductive calcium phosphates, which are endowed with a unique surface topography that instructs the body's own stem cells and osteoprogenitor cells to differentiate into bone forming cells. Kuros is putting in place a portfolio of patents and patent applications to protect its MagnetOs product family.

"The grant of this patent by the USPTO demonstrates our innovative approach to bone graft materials and further reinforces our already considerable intellectual property estate in the U.S., Europe, and Australia around our advanced family of MagnetOs products, which are commercially available in the EU and US since June this year," said Joost de Bruijn, CEO of Kuros.

About MagnetOs

MagnetOs promotes local bone formation equivalent to current gold standard, autograft. MagnetOs is a bone graft substitute intended to fill bony voids or gaps of the human skeletal system and promote the formation of bone at the implanted site. A substantial number of clinically relevant and predictive studies have demonstrated its equivalence to the current gold standard (patient's own bone, which may not be available in sufficient quantities and/or involves morbidity, costs and pain associated with its harvesting from another healthy site of the patient's body). MagnetOs is a bone graft comprising biphasic calcium phosphate with an advanced submicron surface topography that directs bone formation after implantation. With its unique submicron surface topography, MagnetOs preferentially directs early wound healing toward the bone-forming pathway, resulting in an osteoinductive claim in Europe. MagnetOs is available as granules and as a putty formulation.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland and Bilthoven, The Netherlands. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.