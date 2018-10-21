PINDUODUO LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Pinduoduo, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Pinduoduo, Inc. ("Pinduoduo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PDD) of the October 22, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Pinduoduo stock or options between July 23, 2018 and August 21, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here : www.faruqilaw.com/PDD . There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Pinduoduo securities July 23, 2018 and August 21, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, Jiaxiang Wei v. Pinduoduo, Inc., No. 18-cv-07625 was filed on August 21, 2018.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo's controls were ineffective to present third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company's online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo's revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Specifically, on July 31, 2018 and August 1, 2018, media outlets reported that China's State Administration for Market Regulation was investigating Pinduoduo after reports of third-party vendors selling counterfeit goods on the Company's group-discounting website.

After the announcement, Pinduoduo's share price fell from $22.59 per share on July 31, 2018 to a closing price of $20.31 on August 1, 2018—a $2.28 or a 10.09% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Pinduoduo's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.