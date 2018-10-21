The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ACHC, ADNT, HTHT, SFIX and GOOG

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Class Period: February 23, 2017 to October 24, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality of Acadia's U.K. operations did not give the Company a "competitive strength" that would drive future growth and profitability; and (2) defendants had no reasonable basis to believe--and did not in fact believe--their positive statements about the Company's business and financial prospects during the Class Period, including their guidance issued and reaffirmed throughout the Class Period.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Class Period: October 31, 2016 to June 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. In particular, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that the Company was "solidly on track" to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient's core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient's core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not "on track" at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Class Period: May 14, 2018 to August 28, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

Throughout the class period, Huazhu Group Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 to October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

During the class period, Stitch Fix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix's active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Class Period: April 24, 2018 to October 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Alphabet Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ social network users; (2) Google actively concealed this data breach for several months; (3) this conduct violated Google's purported data privacy and security policies; (4) discovery of the foregoing conduct could foreseeably subject Alphabet to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result, Alphabet's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

