The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LCI, PVG, ALNY, MGTI, HAS and CHGG

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Class Period: February 7, 2018 to August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Lannett Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett's reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 to September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

Throughout the class period, Pretium Resources Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Pretium's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. On January 23, 2018, Pretium disclosed lower gold production than previously disclosed. Then, on September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research reported that the company's "reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized" and alleged that "management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable."

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Class Period: February 15, 2018 to September 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Class Period: October 9, 2015 to September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

MGT Capital Investments Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in an illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital's stock price; (2) the "Scheme Defendants"--Defendants Ladd, Honig, Stetson, Brauser, O'Rourke, and Groussman--had a history of engaging in illegal conduct in connection with the purchase and sale of securities; (3) the Scheme Defendants were a "group", pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act; (4) the Scheme Defendants exercised control over the Company; (5) the Company's acquisition of D-Vasive Inc. was part of Defendants' illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital's stock price; (6) Defendants' illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental and regulatory scrutiny; (7) the scheme would result in the delisting of MGT Capital's stock from NYSE MKT; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about MGT Capital's business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Class Period: April 24, 2017 to October 23, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

According to the complaint, Hasbro, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hasbro's relationship with Toys "R" Us was becoming increasingly important to Hasbro's business, as Toys "R" Us was the primary retail brick-and-mortar toy store in the United States; (2) Toys "R" Us was in far worse financial condition than was being publicly reported and it would have to dramatically scale back its operations or file for bankruptcy and liquidate; and (3) Hasbro was experiencing significant adverse sales issues in the key markets of the United Kingdom and Brazil which were negatively impacting the Company's efforts to grow sales in those markets.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Class Period: July 30, 2018 to September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Chegg, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users' data; (2) the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

