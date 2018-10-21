SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE NVRO PZZA OPK QRTEA MCHP COCP TGTX CPB TRVN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

Class Period: December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about AMPE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Class Period: January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018

Get additional information about NVRO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

Class Period: February 25, 2014 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about PZZA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-submission-form?wire=3

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about OPK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/opko-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016

Get additional information about QRTEA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

Class Period: March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018

Get additional information about MCHP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Class Period: September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about COCP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-f-k-a-biozone-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?wire=3

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TGTX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Class Period: June 4, 2018 and September 25, 2018

Get additional information about TGTX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Class Period: August 31, 2017 and May 17, 2018

Get additional information about CPB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/campbell-soup-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018

Get additional information about TRVN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

