CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, CBS and PM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Pinduoduo Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo's controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company's online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo's revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Pinduoduo Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

Class Period: February 14, 2014 - July 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: CBS Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBS executives, including the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie "Les" Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (2) CBS's enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the company's business strategy; and (4) as a result, CBS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the CBS Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 - April 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Philip Morris International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or "heated tobacco") sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris' much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Philip Morris' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Philip Morris International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

