Updated Data from Ongoing MAGE-A10 and MAGE-A4 Studies Presented at the 2018 ESMO Congress

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ("Adaptimmune") (NASDAQ:ADAP), a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, presented initial data from the first two cohorts of its ongoing studies with its MAGE-A10 and MAGE-A4 SPEAR T-cells in two poster presentations earlier today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Munich, Germany.



"We are encouraged by the safety data from these initial cohorts, which include heavily pretreated patients with advanced epithelial tumors. Our SPEAR T-cells have shown dose appropriate persistence and expansion, and early, but transient, evidence of antitumor activity in one ovarian cancer patient," said Rafael Amado Adaptimmune's President of R&D. "We have been dosing at higher doses in our MAGE‑A4 and MAGE-A10 studies with more intense preconditioning and we expect to see higher cell expansion. We look forward to reporting on these data in due course."

Data update from ongoing MAGE-A10 studies

Data from the two ongoing MAGE-A10 studies ("triple tumor" and lung) are summarized below.

Overview of treated patients:

Cohort 1a of the non-small cell lung (NSCLC) study

- 5 patients; target dose of 100 million cells; preconditioning: cyclophosphamide (Cy) alone at 1800 mg/m 2 /day for 2 days

- 3 patients; target dose of 1 billion cells; preconditioning [fludarabine (Flu) 30 mg/m 2 /day and Cy 600 mg/m 2 /day] x 3 days

- 3 patients (2 with head & neck cancer; 1 with melanoma); target dose of 100 million cells; preconditioning: [Flu 30 mg/m 2 /day and Cy 600 mg/m 2 /day] x 3 days

These studies are both dosing in Cohort 3

Results:

In the 8 patients treated in Cohort 1 across both studies, the disease progressed

In the 3 patients treated in Cohort 2 (all treated patients were in the NSCLC study)

- 1 patient died of pneumonia (unrelated to T-cell therapy)

- 1 patient had stable disease (SD) at Week 4, but then progressed

- 1 patient had SD at Weeks 4 and 8, but progressed at Week 12

- 1 patient died of pneumonia (unrelated to T-cell therapy) - 1 patient had stable disease (SD) at Week 4, but then progressed - 1 patient had SD at Weeks 4 and 8, but progressed at Week 12 MAGE-A10 SPEAR T-cells at the 100 million and 1 billion target cell doses showed no evidence of toxicity related to off-target binding or alloreactivity

The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs), occurring in more than 20% of patients across both studies, were anemia, constipation, decreased appetite, lymphopenia, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, diarrhea, hyponatremia, leukopenia, nausea, pyrexia, alopecia, vomiting, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), fatigue, peripheral edema, and sinus tachycardia/tachycardia

Of the 11 treated patients, 7 had serious AEs (SAEs); 3 of whom had related SAEs including 2 patients with CRS, and 1 with hemoptysis

Transduced cells were detectable in peripheral blood at levels consistent with dose

To date, experience with MAGE-A10 SPEAR T-cells did not show a consistent relationship between T‑cell infusion and elevation in serum IL-6, IL-8, or IFNγ and/or CRS

Data update from ongoing MAGE-A4 "basket" study

Data from the ongoing MAGE-A4 "basket" study in NSCLC, bladder, melanoma, synovial sarcoma, myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS), head & neck, ovarian, gastric, and esophageal cancers were updated, and are summarized below.

Overview of treated patients:

Cohort 1: Three patients (all with ovarian cancer); target dose of 100 million cells; preconditioning: [Flu 30 mg/m 2 /day and Cy 600 mg/m 2 /day] x 3 days

/day and Cy 600 mg/m /day] x 3 days This study is dosing in Cohort 3

Results:

Of the 6 patients treated, best response was SD in 4 patients and progressive disease (PD) in 2 patients; 1 patient with SD had an overall 27% reduction of target lesions observed at Week 6, and at the time of the second scan, which took place after the ESMO poster cut-off date, was assessed as PD

MAGE-A4 SPEAR T-cells at the 100 million and 1 billion target cell doses showed no evidence of toxicity related to off-target binding or alloreactivity

The most common treatment-emergent AEs, occurring in >2 patients, were lymphopenia, neutropenia, decreased appetite, fatigue, nausea, anemia, dyspnea, leukopenia, febrile neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, pyrexia, abdominal pain, constipation, and vomiting

There were 4 patients with SAEs, 2 of whom had SAEs related to treatment including 1 patient with muscular weakness and 1 patient with SAEs of CRS and encephalopathy

A case study was provided in the poster for the patient who had SAEs of CRS and grade 2 encephalopathy

Transduced T-cells were detectable in the peripheral blood and expanded transiently, and greater persistence was related to higher T-cell dose

Overall conclusions :

The most frequent AEs and treatment-related AEs are consistent with those typically experienced by cancer patients undergoing cytotoxic chemotherapy or other cancer immunotherapies

Based on experience with NY-ESO TCR therapy, the benefit of treatment may become evident at higher cell doses

These preliminary data support continued investigation of MAGE-A4 and MAGE-A10 SPEAR T-cells in these study populations

