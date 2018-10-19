SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MRCY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Mercury and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 4, 2018, Bloomberg published an article reporting that China had infiltrated 30 U.S. companies by inserting a chip into motherboards manufactured by Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Super Micro"). Then, on October 17, 2018, Spruce Point Management ("Spruce Point") published a report stating that "Spruce Point finds evidence to suggest that Mercury . . . could be one of the companies affected" by the infiltration described in the Bloomberg article, and asserted that Spruce Point "can demonstrate recent actions taken by management to obscure the relationship." Specifically, the Spruce Point report noted that Mercury and two of its subsidiaries—Themis Computers and Germane Systems—"each sells servers and other related IT equipment containing [Super Micro] motherboards to the Navy and other military branches" and that all three entities "listed [Super Micro] as a ‘technology partner' on their respective websites until last week, when nearly all references to the relationship were abruptly and surreptitiously removed between October 8-9 without explanation." Mercury further asserted that "[t]he existence of [Super Micro] motherboards in Mercury's rugged servers presents difficult-to-quantify tail risks, but could force product recalls and expensive supply chain adjustments, among other costly actions." On this news, Mercury's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 17, 2018.



