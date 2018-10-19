Nasdaq Welcomes Niu Technologies (Nasdaq: NIU) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU), the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. It is the largest lithium-ion battery-powered electric scooters company in China and a leader in the European market in 2017, according to CIC. The first lifestyle brand for urban mobility in China, NIU has successfully created a new industry category – smart electric two-wheeled vehicles. With a NIU app component that synchronizes with the smart e-scooters and communicates with their cloud system, Niu Technologies creates real-time information for its customers.

"We are honored to join the Nasdaq family of innovative companies. This is an exciting milestone for the company and an important step in our journey as we work to build the world's leading brand in urban mobility," said NIU CEO Yan Li. Joining Yan Li at this morning's bell ringing were eleven other key players, including six co-founders of NIU along with customer and dealer representatives.

"Niu Technologies is an innovative company providing its customers a truly unique, integrated, and connective user-experience in an expanding industry," said Bob McCooey, Chairman of Asia Pacific, Senior Vice President of New Listings and Capital Markets, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. "We are thrilled to welcome NIU to join our family of visionaries and look forward to forging a great partnership."

