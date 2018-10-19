The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, AMPE, NVRO, PZZA and TRCO

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Pinduoduo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo's controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company's online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo's revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PDD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 to August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

During the class period, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the AMPE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 to July 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

According to the complaint, Nevro Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the NVRO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-form?wire=3

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

Papa John's International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Papa John's executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John's business and operations, and expose Papa John's to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PZZA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 to July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

According to the complaint, Tribune Media Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc., which had agreed to merge with Tribune, was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary in order to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

Get additional information about the TRCO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

