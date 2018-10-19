B. Scot Ebron Joins Community Bank of the Chesapeake as Executive Vice President, Virginia Market Banking Officer

WALDORF, Md., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake proudly announces that B. Scot Ebron has joined Community Bank of the Chesapeake as Executive Vice President and Virginia Market Banking Officer. In this position, Mr. Ebron will lead the Fredericksburg, Virginia banking operations, including the deposit and lending teams.



Scot Ebron, Executive Vice President and Virginia Banking Officer, Community Bank of the Chesapeake





"Scot brings extensive leadership and business development experience to the organization," said James Burke, President of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. "His experience, knowledge and professional networks in the community will be invaluable as we continue to expand within the market and a nice complement to the talented team we have in place."

Mr. Ebron has a long history in banking. Most recently, Ebron served as Executive Vice President at Virginia Partners Bank, serving as the head of Maryland operations. Prior to joining Virginia Partners, Scot served in other market executive positions with PNC and Mercantile Southern Maryland Bank. Scot received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a dedicated member of the community and currently serves as a Board Member at Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum.

"It is a pleasure to join Community Bank of the Chesapeake," Mr. Ebron said. "As the Bank continues to grow in the region, I am honored to work alongside Tony Farland, Senior Vice President and Senior Lender, and the talented team in place in the market. Building on the foundation this team has established within this market positions the bank for continued growth and allows us to further serve the banking and lending needs of those in the community."

Mr. Ebron joins the Fredericksburg team, including lenders, wealth advisors, executives and business development team members, in their expanded office space located at 10 Chatham Heights Road, Fredericksburg, VA.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.5 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and five dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com .

Diane Hicks

Vice President

Director of Marketing

(240) 427-1047

hicksd@cbtc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f630161b-f7fc-4e6b-ab57-e44d89b77d2e



