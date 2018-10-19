Talkdesk Named a Visionary in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America for Second Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk, the enterprise contact center platform, today announced its recognition as a Visionary by Gartner in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America. This is the second consecutive year Talkdesk has been placed in the Visionaries quadrant, this year furthering its position on the Ability to Execute.

Gartner performed a rigorous evaluation of 10 call center vendors for completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, "Visionaries have strong multichannel product and service capabilities and a clear strategy for sales, marketing and business development. They differentiate themselves by adding unique functionality and/or delivery capabilities."

"We see Gartner's recognition of Talkdesk as a Visionary, for the second consecutive year, as confirmation of our overall product strategy and commitment to customer success, satisfaction and empowerment," said Tiago Paiva, CEO and Founder of Talkdesk. "Talkdesk is purpose-built on a modern, cloud-native architecture. We believe our innovative delivery model, and the speed at which we are able to deliver new features and functionality, sets us apart within the CCaaS industry."

"This is the fastest most complete contact center "in a box" for the cloud. They are releasing new features every month. From an administrative perspective, this is the easiest product on the market. Straightforward pricing, all-inclusive, no hidden or confusing pricing models. This also includes the full VOIP/SIP dial tone and toll free numbers. Other solutions may offer the contact center features, but you have to bring your own SIP/VOIP provider." -- Director, Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation, Government Industry

With enterprise class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk empowers companies to make customer experience a competitive advantage. Talkdesk solutions are easily adaptable to the evolving needs of customers, resulting in increased productivity, customer satisfaction and cost savings.

The full complimentary report is available here on the Talkdesk website.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Additional Information

Attend Opentalk18 to make customer experience your competitive advantage

Learn more about the Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform

Follow @Talkdesk on Twitter

Connect with Talkdesk on LinkedIn





About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform empowers companies to make customer experience a competitive advantage. With enterprise class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world with thousands of seats, including IBM, Acxiom and Zumiez rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Gavin Gustafson Talkdesk 801-560-0073 gavin.gustafson@talkdesk.com