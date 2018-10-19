Security Innovation Brings its Web Application Cyber Range to Executive Women's Forum and IDGA's Homeland Security Week

Participants will exploit their way through hundreds of vulnerabilities to assess cybersecurity preparedness



WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation will be contributing their cyber range at both events as part of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM). Both are part of the company's commitment to providing a fun but effective way to raise awareness of Web application security.

IDGA's 13th Annual Homeland Security Week is the nation's foremost event addressing challenges at the forefront of homeland security operations, policy, and procurements. This summit focuses on key themes such as protecting our nation's infrastructure and securing America in times of global instability. Security Innovation will host a "capture the flag" contest during the summit using its CMD+CTRL cyber range, a unique, immersive environment where players hunt for security holes in a vulnerable web application. The event will take place October 22-24 and more details can be found at https://www.homelandsecurityweek.com/landing/hsw-hack-a-thon

"CMD+CTRL is ideal for development teams to train and develop skills, but anyone involved in keeping your organization's data secure can play - from developers and managers and even CISOs." - Marie Di Trapani, Director of Government and Defense Programs, IDGA and Producer of Homeland Security Week

For the second year in a row, Security Innovation is bringing its cyber range to the Executive Women's Forum (EWF). Building on last year's success, Security Innovation will run 4 different hands-on workshops for attendees to test their skills identifying web app vulnerabilities. The cyber range workshops will be held on October 23rd and 25th. More information can be found at: http://conference.ewf-usa.com/program-agenda.html

"We are proud to support the great work EWF does to foster strong female leaders in Information Security, Risk Management, and Privacy," said Ed Adams, President and CEO of Security Innovation. "It is one more way we can work toward our corporate mission to develop more minority cybersecurity professionals and help close the massive skilled labor shortage that is plaguing so many organizations."

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company's flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range, is the industry's only authentic environment to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the software layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

