SAGD Announces the Start of UtahCann, the First Ever Medical Cannabis Business Conference and Expos Held in Utah

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sativa Growth International (OTC:SAGD) ("Sativa Growth" or "Company") announced the start of the long awaited UtahCann 2018 . The conference begins today at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah.



Sativa Growth is fully committed to the education as well as propagation of the medical cannabis industry, and as such has taken a key role in the cultivation of both industry and education to the State of Utah. The Company has strategically aligned key industry leaders, who have seen success in the industry and have helped to pave the way for opportunities in states that are still pending legislative action on cannabis bills.

Gary Austin, Director of Sativa Growth, stated, "The objective of the conference is to educate both professionals and the general public. It is our responsibility to ensure everyone has access to the science and facts, rather than only biased and politically motivated information. We have requested the expertise of doctors, scientists, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and personal testimonials to accurately convey the power of medical cannabis in both private uses, as well as business opportunities. In order for medical cannabis to build trust in consumers, we must start with education."

The cannabis industry is reporting all-time high revenue in states where legalization has taken place. Both Colorado and Washington have experienced tremendous growth in the cannabis business ecosystem.

Even setting aside financial gains by the myriad private businesses now operating in each state and focusing instead on state revenues such as excise taxes and licensing fees, the case is clear. In 2014, Colorado received over $76 million in revenues, $35 million of which went directly toward funding the state's education system. In 2015, total tax revenues from cannabis increased to over $135 million.

In 2016 the State of Washington's tax revenues from cannabis were projected to be $185 million, with the expectation of 2017 reaching over $230 million. The lion's share of tax revenues in Washington is slated for public health programs including Medicaid, substance abuse prevention, and community health centers.

"We have a responsibility to share the positive impact of the industry with not only our valued shareholders but also the general public and private business community. We see our position in this conference as nothing less than an honor." SAGD Director Gary Austin continued, "We have no doubt the conference will be a success and lay the groundwork for a solid industry foundation for the State of Utah and contribute to a favorable outcome in the November vote. We have already gained the support and committed participation of Project CBD, one of the largest educational resources for medical cannabis and many other industry leaders including Martin A Lee, Stormy Simon, and Nancy Whiteman. Our attendees will have the first ever local opportunity to gain valuable knowledge of the industry and how it could impact them, and their way of life."

About Sativa Growth International



Sativa Growth International (SAGD) is an operational management company focused on shareholder value by acquiring and operating undervalued cannabis and tech assets.





Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Corporate Website: www.sativagrowth.com Media contact: info@sativagrowth.com General contact: info@sativagrowth.com