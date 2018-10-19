Centering® Healthcare Institute Applauds CEO Angie Truesdale, Recognized as TIME Magazine's 50 Most Influential People in Health Care for 2018

Boston, MA, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIME Magazine named Angie Truesdale, CEO of Centering Healthcare Institute, to its first annual list of 50 most influential people in health care. Of the list, TIME editors write, "The American health care system has been plagued for decades by major problems, from lack of access to uncontrolled costs to unacceptable rates of medical errors. And yet, real as those issues remain, the field has also given rise to extraordinary innovation. This year, TIME launched the Health Care 50 to highlight the people behind those ideas: physicians, scientists, and business and political leaders whose work is transforming health care right now."



"It's an immense honor to be recognized on such an impressive list of health care leaders," said Angie Truesdale, chief executive officer for CHI. "Centering Healthcare Institute has an enormous mission to change health care by harnessing the power of community building and patient voice as part of primary care delivery. It is an organization that is made up of many talented and dedicated people and inclusion on the TIME Health Care 50 is a welcome opportunity to showcase their work and bring more attention to the Centering model."



Truesdale joined CHI in 2015 with a charge from the Board of Directors to build upon the foundation created by Centering founder, Sharon Schindler Rising, to scale the model nationally. In a short time, Angie has restructured CHI to position Centering as a scalable health care delivery model for mothers, babies and families throughout the nation. She has secured nearly $5 million in new philanthropic support and spearheaded CHI's focus on quality assurance for Centering sites and practitioners. Under her leadership, Centering has become the standard of prenatal care for the U.S. Army, invested greatly in the CenteringParenting 0-2 pediatric model, and expanded access to Centering in more than 560 clinical settings.



"Angie has positioned CHI to boldly and broadly transform health care. Under her leadership we have exceeded expectations for growth and impact," shared Dr. Carmen Strickland, Chair, CHI Board of Directors.



CHI has embarked on a multiyear growth plan to accelerate Centering's scale and spread, develop a local presence in six defined regions of the US, expand from 500 to 1500 total sites, and increase reach to nearly 300,000 patients per year. Truesdale's emphasis is creating more access to Centering in economically disadvantaged communities experiencing health disparities. The growth plan has received initial support from Valhalla Charitable Foundation and efforts are underway to secure additional funding partners.



"Angie is a dynamic, visionary leader with a commitment to increase the number of people who can benefit from better outcomes through receiving care in groups. This award is wonderful recognition for her and for the Centering Healthcare Institute. Congratulations to her and to the CHI staff" exclaimed Sharon Schindler Rising, CHI Founder.



Prior to CHI, Truesdale spent 15 years in Washington, DC working in the national healthcare policy arena where she led the federal lobbying efforts for both the hospice and diabetes communities and spent several years as a Congressional aide.



CHI is improving health by transforming care through Centering groups. With over two decades of experience in group health care, CHI has developed and sustained the Centering model in more than 550 practice sites and within some of the largest health systems in the world. The evidence-based model of group medical visits brings patients out of the exam room and into a group setting where they learn from their providers and each other. Working with many dedicated individuals and organizations, CHI is building a future where group health care becomes the standard of care.

TIME Magazine announces the 50 most influential people in health care.



Angie Truesdale, CEO of Centering Healthcare Institute, chosen to TIME Magazine's list of 50 most influential people in health care.

















