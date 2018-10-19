Innovest Global Releases Independent Auditors Report to PCAOB Standard

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST ) (the "Company" or "Innovest"), has released its 2017 and 2016 independent auditors report. The report verifies financial results for 2017 and 2016 by an independent auditor, who states, "In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the years in the periods ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America."



The statements also detail 2018 material subsequent events including all of the acquisitions Innovest has announced this year, to date.

"These verified financial results will serve as the first domino for our growth model. They demonstrate our results to prospective acquisition partners and investors. Importantly, the completed audit is a key requirement of the uplisting process that we have consistently noted is part of our long term plan," said Dan Martin, Innovest's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

NMS Inc., a longstanding Ohio accounting firm conducted the independent audit to PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) standards. Those standards require the auditor to plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. The financial statements and the complete report, as well as all Innovest disclosures are available by searching the trading symbol "IVST" on www.otcmarkets.com .

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST ) is in the Conglomerates industry, a diversified holding company with operations in commercial and industrial products and services, energy, biotechnology, and health services. Our primary growth strategy is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries, and attract new customers in cost effective ways. Currently, we have a Commercial & Industrial Division, a Biotechnology & Health Services Division, and our new Building Materials Division launching soon.

For more information, please visit: http://www.innovestglobal.com , and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @innovestglobal .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

