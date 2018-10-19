Aileron Announces Poster Presentations at Two Scientific Conferences in November

Poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting



Poster presentation at the 2018 EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN), the clinical stage leader in the discovery and development of engineered cell-penetrating peptides, today announced that two abstracts for the company's lead drug, ALRN-6924, will be presented, one each at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) and the 2018 EORTC/NCI/AACR Symposium in November.

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Poster Title: "The stapled peptide ALRN-6924, a dual inhibitor of MDMX and MDM2, displays immunomodulatory activity and enhances immune checkpoint blockade in syngeneic mouse models"

Session Date: Nov. 9th, 8 a.m.– 8 p.m. and Nov. 10th, 8 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. local time

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall E





EORTC/NCI/AACR Symposium Details

Poster Title: "Harnessing the anticancer activity of the stapled peptide ALRN-6924, a dual inhibitor of MDMX and MDM2, using rational combination strategies for breast cancer and other malignancies"

Session Name: Molecular Targeted Agents - PART II

Session Date: November 16th, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. local time

Location: The Convention Centre Dublin, Exhibition Hall

About ALRN-6924

ALRN-6924 is a first-in-class product candidate designed to reactivate wild-type p53 tumor suppression by disrupting the interactions between p53 and its two primary suppressor proteins, MDMX and MDM2. Aileron believes ALRN-6924 is the first and only product candidate in clinical development that can equipotently bind to and disrupt the interaction of MDMX and MDM2 with p53. ALRN-6924 is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). For information about its clinical trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov .

About Aileron

Aileron is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a proprietary platform capable of engineering cell-penetrating alpha-helical peptides to address previously undruggable intracellular targets in oncology and other therapeutic areas. Our alpha-helical peptides are engineered to create potentially safe and effective therapies for patients. We leverage our internal expertise in peptide chemistry to design and develop specialized peptides with unique drug-like properties such as ALRN-6924. Our current focus is to improve the standard of care for patients with hematological and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.aileronrx.com and for more information about our clinical trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about Aileron's future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's strategy and clinical development plans. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether Aileron's cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether Aileron's product candidates will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of such trials will warrant submission for approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether Aileron's product candidates will receive approval from regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all; whether, if product candidates obtain approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; whether the Company will be able to enter into additional collaborations; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Aileron's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018, filed on August 7, 2018, and risks described in other filings that Aileron may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Aileron specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:

Aileron Therapeutics

Don Dougherty, CFO

617-995-0900

ddougherty@aileronrx.com

Hans C. Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC.

617-535-7743



