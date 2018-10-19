BioCorRx Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Acquisition of Several Patent/Patent Pending Families





Issued patents, in addition to other intellectual property (IP) rights, cover hydrophobic drug-delivery material for BICX101

Divisional patent applications filed to strengthen BioCorRx's intellectual property position

ANAHEIM, CA, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that the Company's R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, has acquired a portfolio of six Therakine Biodelivery GmbH patent families that broadly cover sustained release delivery platforms for the local delivery of biologic and small molecule drugs. The portfolio includes issued patents and several pending patent applications which relate to BICX101, an injectable, sustained release naltrexone for the treatment of opioid and alcohol use disorders. Additional patent applications have also been filed in the U.S. and in Europe that would further strengthen BioCorRx's intellectual property position if granted. In addition to the patent portfolio, the Company has additional intellectual property protection which relates to BICX101 and may further strengthen its position.

Acquired Portfolio Includes:

MgStearate-Based Composite Nanoparticles, Methods of Preparation and Applications Micronized Delivery Material, Method for Manufacturing Thereof and Methods for Application Use of Meso-and Nanoporous Material for Surfactant Trapping in Nanoparticle Suspensions Conservation of Bioactivity by Hydrophobic Matrices Sustained Release Low Dose Formulations and Uses Thereof Hydrophobic Drug-Delivery Material, Method for Manufacturing Thereof and Methods for Delivery of a Drug-Delivery Composition

Brady Granier CEO, President, and Director of BioCorRx, stated, "We believe this portfolio provides BioCorRx with an enhanced proprietary position in sustained release medication delivery. Some of the patent families in the portfolio are particularly important to BICX101, not only for added protection, but also for potential to further the improvement of the delivery method. It's also important to note that since we now own the IP, we will not be required to make any future milestone payments or royalties to Therakine Ltd. In fact, we should soon be in a position to offer licensing rights on the already issued patents to other companies that may have an interest in using our technology for their drug products beyond the substance use disorder space. We also look forward to the potential of the other pending applications being granted so that we can further leverage this portfolio for our products and those of other drug developers."

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing injectable and implantable naltrexone products for potential future regulatory approval. For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.

