BeyondSpring to Host Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operational Update Conference Call on October 23, 2018

Dr. Douglas Blayney from Stanford University to Join to Discuss Recently Announced Clinical Data



NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that the Company will report second-quarter 2018 financial results and host an operational and clinical update conference call on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. BeyondSpring's management team will be joined by Dr. Douglas Blayney, global Principal Investigator for BeyondSpring's chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) development program and Professor of Medicine at Stanford University Medical Center, to highlight recently announced clinical data.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 362-6591 (U.S.) or (706) 758-3199 (international) and referencing conference ID 7880008. A live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website at http://ir.beyondspringpharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies with a robust pipeline from internal development and from collaboration with University of Washington in de novo drug discovery using a ubiquitination platform. BeyondSpring's lead asset, Plinabulin, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and two Phase 2/3 clinical programs in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market.

Contact:

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

