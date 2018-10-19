NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 6, 2018
SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. ("NIO" or the "Company") (NYSE:NIO), a pioneer in China's premium electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2018 unaudited financial results on November 6, 2018, before the open of the U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 6, 2018 (or 9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 6, 2018).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|United States:
|+1-845-675-0437
|International:
|+65-6713-5090
|Hong Kong:
|+852-3018-6771
|Conference ID:
|7667738
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 14, 2018 07:59 am ET:
|United States:
|+1-646-254-3697
|International:
|+61-2-8199-0299
|Hong Kong:
|+852-3051-2780
|Conference ID:
|7667738
About NIO Inc.
NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China's premium electric vehicle market, founded in November 2014. NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high performance electric SUV in China from June 2018 and plans to launch ES6, a 5-seater premium electric SUV in late 2018.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
NIO Inc.
Jade Wei
Tel: +86-21-6908-3681
Email: ir@nio.com
Heather Diwu
Tel: +86-10-5687-4108
Email: ir@nio.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: nio@tpg-ir.com
Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-5730-6201
Email: nio@tpg-ir.com
Source: NIO