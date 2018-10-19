Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 6, 2018

Globe Newswire  
October 19, 2018 4:00am   Comments
Share:

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. ("NIO" or the "Company") (NYSE:NIO), a pioneer in China's premium electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2018 unaudited financial results on November 6, 2018, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 6, 2018 (or 9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 6, 2018).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437
International: +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
Conference ID: 7667738

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 14, 2018 07:59 am ET:

United States: +1-646-254-3697
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780
Conference ID: 7667738

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China's premium electric vehicle market, founded in November 2014.  NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high performance electric SUV in China from June 2018 and plans to launch ES6, a 5-seater premium electric SUV in late 2018. 

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

NIO Inc.
Jade Wei
Tel: +86-21-6908-3681
Email:  ir@nio.com

Heather Diwu
Tel: +86-10-5687-4108
Email: ir@nio.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: nio@tpg-ir.com

Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-5730-6201
Email: nio@tpg-ir.com

Source: NIO 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga