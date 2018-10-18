Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Announces Brian J. Cali Named Chairman of the Board

DUNMORE, Pa., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) (the "Company") and its banking subsidiary Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (the "Bank"), announced that Brian J. Cali, Esquire has been named Chairman of the Board of both the Company and the Bank effective immediately. Mr. Cali succeeds Patrick J. Dempsey who will continue as a director of the Company and the Bank. Mr. Dempsey was also designated by the Boards as Chairman Emeritus.



Mr. Dempsey stated, "Given Fidelity's outstanding operational and financial performance, the strong increase in the stock price over the past year since becoming listed on The Nasdaq Global Market, and our continued commitment to strategic planning, I concluded it was an appropriate time to retire as Chairman of the Boards, and the Boards decided it was a perfect point to transition board leadership to Brian. Over Brian's 17 years of serving on the Boards, he has earned the confidence and respect of the Boards as a visionary director for the Company and a sound decision maker. We look forward to continued prosperity and performance under his stewardship."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Pat for his many years of committed service as Chairman of the Board," said Mr. Cali. "During his tenure, he has successfully guided Fidelity through many challenging times and leadership transitions and became a key mentor to President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel J. Santaniello. His dedication and devotion has well positioned us for future success." Mr. Cali continued, "I look forward to this challenging role as Fidelity continues execution of its strategic plan to be the best bank."

"During my tenure as President and CEO, Mr. Dempsey has played an invaluable role in the success of the Company. I am very pleased that he will continue to maintain a role as a board member and Chairman Emeritus," stated Mr. Santaniello. "I have known Brian for years and look forward to working with him in his new role as Chairman. As Fidelity moves forward, we are fortunate to have an experienced and talented Board of Directors guiding us along the way."

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. :

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has built a strong history as trusted financial advisors to the customers served by The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, and is proud to be an active member of the community of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Company serves Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank's 10 community banking office locations providing personal and business banking products and services, including wealth management assistance through fiduciary activities with the Bank's full trust powers; as well as offering a full array of asset management services. The Bank provides 24 hour, 7 day a week service to customers through branch offices, online at www.bankatfidelity.com, and through the Customer Care Center at 800-388-4380. The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

For more information please visit our investor relations web site located through www.bankatfidelity.com.

Contacts:

Daniel J. Santaniello Salvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr.

President and Chief Executive Officer Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

570-504-8035 570-504-8000