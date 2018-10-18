MBT FINANCIAL CORP. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of MBT Financial Corp. ("MBTF" or the "Company") (NASDAQ GS: MBTF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to merge with First Merchants Corporation ("First Merchants") (NASDAQ GS: FRME) in a transaction valued at approximately $290.9 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of MBTF will receive 0.275 shares of First Merchants common stock for each share of MBTF common stock.

If you own common stock of MBTF and purchased any shares before October 10, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

