Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on October 24, 2018

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will report third quarter 2018 financial results after the Nasdaq Global Market closes on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2018 financial results and to provide a corporate update.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-534-7313 for domestic callers and +1-574-990-1451 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 6099548. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Sarepta Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call." The conference call will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at www.sarepta.com and will be archived there following the call for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is at the forefront of precision genetic medicine, having built an impressive and competitive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and more recently in Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) and CNS-related disorders, reaching over 20 therapies in various stages of development. The Company's programs span across several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. Sarepta is poised to be the most meaningful precision genetic medicine company in the world and make a profound difference in the lives of patients suffering from rare neuromuscular diseases and other rare diseases.

