Dawson James Securities 4th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference To be held in Jupiter, Florida on October 29th & 30th, 2018

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawson James Securities, Inc. is hosting its 4th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 29th and 30th at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, Jupiter, Florida. More than 30 public companies are expected to present to an audience of over 250 attendees including high net worth investors, family offices and small cap focused institutional funds. The event will feature tracks focused on Biotechnology/Healthcare, Consumer and Technology. The Conference will include corporate presentations and Q&A sessions, investor one-on-one meetings and networking opportunities.



This year's event kicks off at 4:45 PM on Monday, Oct. 29th with a panel discussion on "Smarter Healthcare: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence & Bioinformatics on Precision Medicine, Healthcare and Insurance" hosted by David Weinstein Managing Partner - Investment Banking at Dawson James Securities, Inc. Panelists include Jack Stover, President and CEO of Interpace Diagnostics, Dr. Adrian Reich, Boinformatician at Scripps Research, Gerald Vardzel, President and CEO and Dr. Mark Collins, VP Innovation and Strategy both from Helomics Corporation. Charles Kennedy, MD Managing Partner at Blue Ox Healthcare Partners will round out this timely discussion.

Dawson James will concurrently be hosting an "Uplist Boot Camp" luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 30th for OTC-listed companies who are considering listing on a higher exchange. The luncheon panel will provide an overview of discussion topics including Capital Raising, Legal and Registration timelines, Nasdaq/NYSE requirements, Investor Relations programs, along with additional insight regarding the importance of strong Audit and Transfer Agent partners. Dawson James welcomes institutional investors, private investors and industry executives to attend this conference. For additional information and to register online please visit: http://dawsonjames.com/ conference / .

Presenting Companies: • Adial Pharmaceuticals • Fennec Pharma • Orgenesis • Altimmune • Finjan Holdings • Pavmed • Biocept, Inc. • Growgeneration • Payment Data Systems • Biofrontera • Hemispherx • Precision Therapeutics • BioSig • IMV Inc. • Sigma Labs • Champions Oncology • Interpace Diagnostics • Sonoma Pharma • CHF Solutions • LiveXLive • Strataskin Sciences. • Citius Pharmaceuticals • NanoVibronix • Titan Medical • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals • Opgen • Tonix Pharmaceuticals • Dare Bioscience • Opiant Pharmaceuticals • Widepoint Corporation

The Dawson James 4th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference is sponsored by: Crescendo IR, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, Marcum, M2 Compliance, Nasdaq, Pitchbook, Sheppard Mullin Schiff Hardin, Sichenzia Ross Ference, Stock News Now and Wall Street Research.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A Of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please contact: