LK exhibits efficient profitability through partnership at PMA

ORLANDO, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Produce Marketing Association 2018 Fresh Summit here, where thousands of attendees gather to discover the latest trends in the global fresh produce and floral industries, Elkay® Plastics is showcasing the latest innovations in its popular ready-to-cook bags for grocers (Ready. Chef. Go!®), revealing more ways to package foods headed for the store's fresh department and is debuting its newest line of Red Rock™ overwrap films.

"We're excited to be back at PMA," said Elkay (LK®) National Grocery Accounts Manager Tony Minish, "where this year we've got more solutions for produce handlers than ever before."

LK's booth #253 will feature product samples and demonstrations, staffed by some of the industry's foremost innovators in the craft of driving fresh-food demand, keeping production lines moving and, of course, showcasing produce in aesthetic, safeguarded & convenient ways.

"We like to say RCG [Ready. Chef. Go!] is the ‘Fastest Way to Fresh,' because it's proven for thousands of stores to be a speedier way to move fresh product by selling the convenience of pre-prepped, ready-to-cook meals.," said Matt Banghart, the brand's director.

Another star of the LK booth this year, and for the first time ever exhibiting at the Fresh Summit, follows LK's July acquisition of Red Rock meat films.

"Red Rock has been around for 20 years now and has built a solid reputation for being most attune to customers' needs with respect to what works best for the machinery they operate and the results they're after," said Jerry Polsinelli, director of Red Rock. "We've got a variety of films we can work with to find just the right formulation for our processors or grocers."

"And we can accommodate custom printing of the film! - for that just-wrapped-in-the-store look with just the right branding on the package," Polsinelli added.

While the LK product line includes several private label brands, like Red Rock and Ready. Chef. Go!, hundreds of other stock products are available at unbeatable price points, thanks to LK's long-standing practice of strategic global sourcing.

"We're happily addressing a recent uptick in demand for products made outside of places affected by current and coming tariffs," Minish said. "There's no better time than now to build a relationship with LK. We've got the goods and have kept prices really competitive."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. since 1968, Elkay Plastics Co., Inc. has supplied stock and custom packaging and containers to foodservice, food retail, food processing, industrial and healthcare wholesale-distribution partners in need of speedy service, reliable quality and continuous innovation. Today, with eight distribution centers nationwide, LK aggressively manages its own supply chain to keep business moving for its customers, offering 2,500 virgin-resin bags, films and more, at competitive prices to thousands of loyal customers. Learn more at www.elkayplastics.com.



Learn more about the Product Marketing Association (PMA) 2018 Fresh Summit at https://www.pma.com/events/freshsummit

