EIS Group Announces ENGAGE 2019 User Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS Group, a global core and digital platform provider for insurers, today announced that their ENGAGE 2019 user conference will be held February 25-27, 2019, at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, Sonoma, California.



ENGAGE 2019 is EIS Group's annual user conference drawing attendees from across the company's growing customer and partner community and related industry participants. Designed to help community members maximize the value and impact of their investment in EIS Group solutions, it provides attendees opportunities to learn about the latest solution capabilities, share best practices and case studies, discuss industry trends and network with industry peers in P&C and worksite and individual benefits lines of business.

"We are excited to be introducing ENGAGE as our premier annual event and to welcome our global customers and partners to a uniquely valuable experience," said Alec Miloslavsky, EIS Group's CEO. "With so much innovation and transformation shaping the industry, and EIS Group's constant advance of capabilities to support and facilitate it, ENGAGE is the ideal forum for our active community to learn, share and collaborate."

The conference will offer keynote and general sessions with thought leadership addressing insurance industry disruption and opportunity and new technology—from AI and ML to serverless cloud and microservices—organized in educational tracks tailored to attendees with a business or IT focus. Included will be sessions covering new developments in EIS Group's digital experience solutions and next-gen insurance platform and their support for existing and emerging B2B and B2C markets and ecosystems.

"ENGAGE aims to provide insights and know-how for our customers to interact with their customers in a way that provides better service and with the digital experience they prefer," said EIS Group's EVP and CMO Glenn Lim. "We believe technology innovation will enable insurers to capture the opportunities created by ever-changing market conditions and at a pace consumers demand."

Business and IT leaders from customers, analysts, partners and prospects considering EIS Group solutions are expected to attend ENGAGE. For details visit eisgroup.com/engage .

About EIS Group

EIS Group moves insurance carriers closer to their customers. Leading insurers use the EIS® digital insurance platform to build and deliver fast, simple, engaging experiences across the entire insurance lifecycle — quoting, policy administration, billing, claims and service. The cloud-enabled platform of core, experience and insight solutions empowers insurers to innovate faster, reduce costs, and create competitive advantages. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS Group powers digital insurance for property/casualty and benefits insurers of all sizes, worldwide. For more information, visit eisgroup.com and follow us on Twitter @EISGroupLtd .

