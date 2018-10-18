TELUS makes an unprecedented donation to create a new foundation to help vulnerable youth reach their full potential

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow, TELUS will announce the largest donation ever made by a publicly traded Canadian company in history, and one of the largest ever in North America, to launch an independent charitable foundation. This new foundation will address the social and economic challenges facing Canada's disadvantaged youth.



Across Canada, 1.5 million children go hungry without access to nutritious food every single day; 350,000 young people are in government care and, lacking the support of a family, often experience trauma and an isolating transition into adulthood; 30,000 Canadians, many of them young people, are homeless on any given night and lack vital access to healthcare; and 40 per cent of low-income families lack affordable access to the Internet, putting kids at risk of falling behind in school.

The TELUS team believes that these challenges are unacceptable, which is why we are increasing support for this important group.



About TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T, NYSE:TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $13.6 billion of annual revenue and 13.1 million subscriber connections, including 8.9 million wireless subscribers, 1.8 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million residential network access lines and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $530 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 8.7 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 13 Canadian Community Boards and five international boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed $72 million in support of 7,000 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition.

