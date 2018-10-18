The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRCO, MCHP, CPB and TRVN

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 to July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Tribune Media Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc., which had agreed to merge with Tribune, was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary in order to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 to August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

Throughout the class period, Microchip Technology Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsemi's financial performance was underperforming Microchip's expectations; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

Class Period: August 31, 2017 to May 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Campbell Soup Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 to October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Trevena, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had not agreed to key elements of the Company's Phase 3 trial for oliceridine (TRV130); (ii) the FDA was unlikely to approve oliceridine (TRV130) based on the Company's Phase 3 trial; and (iii) as a result, Trevena's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

