CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PZZA, ALNY and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Papa John's International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Papa John's executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John's business and operations, and expose Papa John's to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Class Period: February 15, 2018 - September 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Class Period: July 30, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Chegg, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users' data; (2) the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

