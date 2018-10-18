Hunt Mining Completes First Gold Concentrate Shipments From La Josefina Gold / Silver Project

LIBERTY LAKE, Washington, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Hunt") (TSX VENTURE: "HMX" OTCQB: "HGLD") is pleased to update concentrate shipments from the La Josefina Gold / Silver Project ("La Josefina Project") located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The total contained troy ounces of gold and silver in these shipments was 676.3 and 3592.5, respectively. These concentrate shipments are the first shipments from material from the La Josefina Project, specifically the Ailin vein.



La Josefina Project, Argentina Shipments

Shipment Date of

Analysis Weight

dmt Ag g/t grade

& weighted

average Au g/t grade

& weighted

average Silver

(Troy Ounces) Gold

(Troy Ounces) 13 28-Sep-2018 5.109 9,088 1,453 1,493 239 14 28-Sep-2018 24.596 2,655 554 2,100 438 Summaries 29.705 3,593 676

1 troy ounce = 31.1035 grams

dmt = dry metric tonne

g/t = grams per tonne

Silver and gold grades are from independent sampling and assaying performed by Alex Stewart International, a global, independent, certified analytical services company. Rounding may result in differences in contained ounces.

The Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the La Josefina Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risk of failure associated with these production activities. The Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been involved in a Bulk Sampling Program approved by Fomicruz, its partner in a potential joint venture on the La Josefina mine operation, for the purpose of advancing the pre-feasibility study of the La Josefina Project. These Test Shipments of Au-Ag concentrate are a byproduct of this Bulk Sampling Program, designed to evaluate potential mining mineral processing alternatives.

Mineral resources at La Josefina total 6.5 million tonnes of measured and indicated material grading 0.74 g/t Au and 13.13 g/t Ag, for 156,000 and 2,757,000 contained Au and Ag ounces, respectively. In addition, inferred mineral resources at La Josefina total 0.45 million tonnes grading 0.45 g/t Au and 1.21 g/t Ag for 6,500 Au and 17,500 Ag contained ounces. The foregoing resources are as disclosed in the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated September 29, 2010 entitled "Technical Report Gold-Silver Resources Estimate of the La Josephina Project" prepared for the Company and available on SEDAR.

Donald J, Birak, an independent geologist and Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), and Qualified Person, as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical and details of this press release.

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com .

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha Mine, located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

