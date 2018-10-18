MEDIA ALERT: Registration Opens for Phil Kaufman Award Ceremony, Dinner Honoring Dr. Thomas W. Williams

ESD Alliance-, IEEE CEDA-Hosted Event to be held November 6 at The GlassHouse in San Jose, Calif.

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Registration is open for the Phil Kaufman Award ceremony and dinner honoring Dr. Thomas W. Williams, recipient of the 2018 award for Distinguished Contributions to Electronic System Design. Former senior technical staff member at IBM and Synopsys' chief scientist and Synopsys fellow, he is being honored for his outstanding contributions to test automation and his overall impact on the electronics industry.

WHO: The Phil Kaufman Award is presented annually by the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, the IEEE Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA).

WHEN: Wednesday, November 7, at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: The GlassHouse

2 South Market Street

San Jose, Calif. 95113

The Phil Kaufman Award ceremony and dinner is open to ESD Alliance member companies and IEEE CEDA members at a discounted price. Non-members are invited to attend also. Registration information can be found at: https://bit.ly/2OFmk3r . Sponsorships for the evening are available as well.

IEEE Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA)

The IEEE Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA) provides a focal point for EDA activities spread across seven IEEE societies (Antennas and Propagation, Circuits and Systems, Computer, Electron Devices, Electronics Packaging, Microwave Theory and Techniques, and Solid-State Circuits). The Council sponsors or co-sponsors over a dozen key EDA conferences including: the Design Automation Conference (DAC), Asia and South Pacific Design Automation Conference (ASP-DAC), International Conference on Computer-Aided Design (ICCAD), Design Automation and Test in Europe (DATE), and events at Embedded Systems Week (ESWeek). The Council also publishes IEEE Transactions on Computer-Aided Design of Integrated Circuits & Systems (TCAD), IEEE Design & Test (D&T), and IEEE Embedded Systems Letters (ESL). The Council boasts a prestigious awards program in order to promote the recognition of leading EDA professionals, which includes the A. Richard Newton, Phil Kaufman, and Ernest S. Kuh Early Career Awards. The Council welcomes new volunteers and local chapters.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, is the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. As an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, it is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry.

