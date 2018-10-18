NeuroMetrix Reports DPNCheck to be Featured at Upcoming 33rd Japan Society of Diabetic Complications Annual Meeting in Tokyo

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO), reported that DPNCheck®, its rapid, point-of-care test for diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), will be featured in several scientific sessions at the 33rd Japan Society of Diabetic Complications Meeting in Tokyo on October 19 and 20, 2018.



Relevant scientific sessions include:

"Benefit of Japanese Reference Values for Sural Nerve Using DPNCheck"

• Wakayama Medical University study group, led by Hideyuki Sasaki M.D., Ph.D. (Professor, Division of Diabetes and Metabolism)

"Diagnostic Probability of DPN Using Simple Criteria"

• Aichi Medical University group, led by Professor Jiro Nakamura M.D., Ph.D. (Professor, Diabetes Division)

Immediately following the meeting, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., exclusive distributor for DPNCheck in Japan, will host a roundtable discussion focused on the clinical importance of early diagnosis of diabetic peripheral neuropathy, quantitative measurement, guidelines for staging of diabetic peripheral neuropathy for practical intervention, as well as appropriate tools for use in a clinical setting. Roundtable participants will include leading Japanese academic clinicians and researchers. Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., NeuroMetrix President and CEO, will participate in the roundtable.

About DPNCheck

DPNCheck is a fast, accurate, and quantitative nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). It is designed to be used by clinicians at the point-of-care to objectively detect, stage, and monitor DPN. DPNCheck has been available since 2011 and over a million diagnostic tests worldwide have been performed using the technology. See DPNCheck.com for more information.

About Fukuda Denshi

Fukuda Denshi is a world leader in cardiology instrumentation, patient monitoring and ultrasound technologies. Fukuda Denshi creates medical technology with the purpose of providing relevant information easily, clearly, quickly, and reliably. Fukuda Denshi believes that technology must be transparent and dependable or it can confuse rather than clarify the patient's situation. For more information, please visit Fukuda Denshi.com .

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead therapeutic product is Quell®, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

