Dominic J. Sedicino is Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the promotion of Dominic J. Sedicino to Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. A results-driven professional, Mr. Sedicino is responsible for oversight of all branch-based activities, generation of revenue through branch operations and training, guidance of the Bank's community private bankers and financial advisors, and enhancement of the client experience in each of these areas.



Mr. Sedicino joined Peapack-Gladstone Bank in 2014 previously serving as Vice President, Retail Sales and Distribution Leader, driving profitability and growth through the implementation of sales processes based on product development; recruitment, development and management of talent throughout all retail locations; and the identification and fulfillment of client needs. Prior to that, as Vice President, District Manager at Wells Fargo, Dominic managed all goals, profitability and operations of the Manhattan markets and tri-county market through growth and acquisition and was instrumental in the development of new business.

Mr. Sedicino graduated from Kean University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration. He holds Series 7 and Series 63 licenses and is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.27 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $5.7 billion as of June 30, 2018. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking and wealth management locations in Bedminster, Gladstone, Fairfield, Morristown, New Providence, Princeton and Teaneck, and a trust office in Greenville, DE, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service through its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms.





