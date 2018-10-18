Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Funko, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm – FNKO

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) ("Funko" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock on or after November 1, 2017.



Investors who purchased Funko's common stock and suffered an investment loss in excess of $50,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss their rights and recovery options. Additional information about this shareholder action may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/funko/ .

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Funko's common stock on or after November 1, 2017 may, no later than December 17, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

On or around November 1, 2017, Funko completed an initial public offering ("IPO") of its stock, selling over 10 million shares of common stock to investors at $12.00 per share. According to the Complaint, the defendants failed to disclose, in connection with the IPO, that: (i) Funko's profits and growth were not as positive as Funko represented; (ii) Funko's business model and customer base had not insulated it from adverse industry, sales, and earnings trends; and (iii) as a result, defendants' statements regarding Funko's business, operations and prospects were materially false and/or misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

