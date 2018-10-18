Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update

AVARDA, Colo., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Nexus Energy Services Inc., (OTC Markets OTCPK:IBGR), announces that Bill Schaefer has resigned as CEO and Director of the company and the company would like to welcome Ron Minsky to the position of CEO and Director. The company would also like to announce an additional new Director, Bill Maxcy.



The new CEO of IBGR, Ron Minsky, stated, "I am thankful to be working with Nexus Energy Services and I welcome Bill Maxcy to the company. I am working on the filings for the company to become current on OTC MARKETS. Also, we have a new company website that is being developed, http://nexusenergyservices.com , as well a new company Twitter account for news and updates, @NexusenergyIbgr."

About Ron Minsky

Ron Minsky has a BS in Accounting/International Business, New York University; MBA Finance/Marketing, Drexel University; JD Widener University, Delaware Law School; Bar Admissions in NY, NJ, DC and Supreme Court of the United States; Current Litigation Attorney for a major national law firm; former Deputy Attorney General, State of New Jersey; former Business Development Associate for a private equity firm and several hedge funds focused on the chemical sector.

About Bill Maxcy

Bill Maxcy is a licensed real estate agent who specializes in commercial properties. Bill has been a teacher in Brooklyn Heights for over 17 years and continues to do so while working as a real estate salesperson. As an educator he has taken on numerous administrative roles which include implementing a systematic change to his school with a $1.2 million dollar federal grant, running an after school program and directing a summer camp. Before becoming a licensed real estate agent with NY Casa Group, Mr. Maxcy was recruited to work on a number of specialized web based real estate projects created by the former CEO of Realtor.com, Allan Dalton and current CEO of Better Homes Realty, Larry Vecchio. He acquired an MA in Technology in 2000 and developed MaxcyMedia, a company that created websites for small businesses. He created over 50 websites over the course of 5 years. Realizing change was in the air for web designers he sold his business in 2005 and became an Ambassador to Education for Walden University. Bill was one of the top ambassadors for Walden University conducting over thirty marketing seminars and recruiting over one hundred prospective students.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

Sincerely,

Ron Minsky

info@nexusenergyservices.com