Everi Holdings to Report 2018 Third Quarter Results on November 6 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2018 third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.



The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 394-8218 or for international callers by dialing (323) 701-0225. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET today and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the PIN number is 2679513. The replay will be available until November 13, 2018. The call will be webcast live from the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors" followed by "Events & Presentations").

About the Company

Everi is a leading supplier of technology solutions for the casino gaming industry. The Company provides casino operators with a diverse portfolio of products including innovative gaming machines that Powers the Casino Floor®, and casino operational and management systems that include comprehensive, end-to-end financial technology solutions, critical intelligence offerings, and gaming operations efficiency technology. Everi also provides proven, tier one land-based game content to online social and real-money markets via its Remote Game Server and operates social play for fun casinos. Everi's mission is to be a transformative force for casino operations by facilitating memorable player experiences, delivering reliable protection and security, and striving for customer satisfaction and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.everi.com.