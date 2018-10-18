Enlighten and Alion Experts Presenting New Technologies at Artificial Intelligence Conference

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), an Alion company, announced today that representatives from its subsidiary, Enlighten IT Consulting , LLC, (EITC), along with Alion, will present live demonstrations at the 2018 GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in Washington D.C. from October 22-24. Sponsored by NVIDIA , the conference is part of a series focusing on artificial intelligence (Ai) and deep learning, as well as autonomous machines, high-performance computing, robotics, and virtual reality. Alion is a Platinum Sponsor of GTC DC 2018.



Make plans to visit Booth 203, where Enlighten will demo its proprietary Rapid Analytic Deployment and Management Framework, a big data governance automation and data processing pipeline for the Department of Defense. Alion will share insights on how to revolutionize National Security systems with applied Ai via several demos and a panel presentation.

Hundreds of developers, industry leaders, researchers, and technology experts will be in attendance to learn more about how GPU computing is transforming mission-critical applications. Through a mixture of keynotes, panel discussions, informative sessions, and deep learning training, attendees will discover the latest breakthroughs in accelerated data science, big data, healthcare, self-driving cars, simulation/animation, and video intelligence.

"This premier conference will allow us to further explore the intersection of our rapid deployment and management of big data, Ai, deep learning, and other techniques into new cutting-edge technologies we might not be aware of yet," said Duane Shugars , Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enlighten. "Along with our colleagues and Ai expert Todd Borkey , Alion's Chief Technology Officer, we'll discover how deep learning algorithms, breakthroughs in data science, and high performance computing can further transform how we deliver mission-critical services to our defense and intelligence customers."

More information on our planned demos and learning sessions can be found at www.alionscience.com/GTCDC .

ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. With an 80-year technical heritage and an employee-base comprised of more than 30% veterans, we bridge invention and action to support military readiness from the lab to the battle space. Our engineers, technologists, and program managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards; as such, Alion is ISO 9001:2008 certified and maintains CMMI Level 3-appraised development facilities. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com .

ABOUT MACAULAY-BROWN, INC., an ALION COMPANY

For 39 years, MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), an Alion company, has been solving many of the Nation's most complex National Security challenges. MacB is committed to delivering critical capabilities in the areas of Intelligence and Analysis, Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud Engineering, Research and Development, Integrated Laboratories and Information Technology to Defense, Intelligence Community, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and Federal agencies to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. MacB was acquired by Alion Science and Technology in August 2018. To learn more, visit www.macb.com.

ABOUT ENLIGHTEN IT CONSULTING, LLC, (EITC), an ALION COMPANY

Since 2007, Enlighten IT Consulting, LLC, (EITC), an Alion company, has been an innovative provider of advanced and mission-critical big data infrastructure, secure cloud engineering, and analytic solutions for federal, state, and local clients with specific emphasis on the warfighter and decision makers responsible for national defense and security. A premier partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Enlighten has collaborated with AWS to provide innovative solutions to meet many of the challenges facing the U.S Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community related to big data, cyber analytics, data fusion, and IT transformation. The company is headquartered in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. Enlighten was acquired by MacB in December 2016.

ABOUT NVIDIA

NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics, and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern Ai — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world.

