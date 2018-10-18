Crescent Point Announces Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (NYSE:CPG) plans to report its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results via press release prior to markets opening on Thursday, October 25, 2018. Crescent Point management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, October 25, 2018, to discuss the Company's results and outlook.



Participants can listen to this event online by entering https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pe6eo46k in a web browser. Alternately, the conference can call be accessed by dialing 844-231-0101 or 216-562-0389 and entering the following passcode: 5172225.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, the webcast will be archived for replay and can be accessed on the Company's website at www.crescentpointenergy.com . The replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call.

