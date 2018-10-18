Aislelabs Signs MoU with Huawei in Dubai During Gitex

Aislelabs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration with telecommunication corporation Huawei in Dubai during Gitex Technology Week

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto-based technology company Aislelabs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a partnership with world-renowned telecommunications corporation Huawei during Gitex Technology Week in Dubai, preceded by an open speech presentation of the joint solution.

The MoU marks a further important step toward building joint technology and business solutions for the two companies. Working hand in hand, Aislelabs and Huawei will explore new avenues of WiFi marketing and location analytics technologies for shared innovation and mutual projects in the Middle-East and elsewhere. Aislelabs Connect and Flow cloud based platforms are fully integrated with Huawei wireless solutions. Jointly, they operationalize WiFi beyond connectivity making it suitable to deliver innovative location based digital marketing solutions with superior analytical capabilities for ROI analysis and marketing attribution.

Huawei Technologies Co., a China-based global ICT solutions provider, has established a sophisticated end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio. The open nature of Huawei's platform allows Aislelabs to reduce development costs while creating competitive solutions that improve quality and allow faster deployment of the technology for their users. The synergy between Huawei's hardware proficiency and Aislelabs' cloud-based guest WiFi , location analytics, and WiFi marketing expertise will create new opportunities for their customers.

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, food and beverage, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.