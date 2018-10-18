PIH Health Offers Medicare Benefit Presentations, Forums During Medicare Enrollment Season

Whittier, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecting the right Medicare plan can be confusing. To help provide Medicare enrollment information, PIH Health hosts numerous benefits presentations by various health plans and brokers that are open to the public to help answer any questions or concerns. Additionally, PIH Health hosts free Medicare forums to help answer questions and provide information for Medicare recipients. The final forum for this year takes place on Saturday, November 3 at 9 a.m. at PIH Health Hospital - Whittier.





Eligible Medicare recipients, primarily those aged 65 and older, can review their current Medicare coverage, make changes or choose a new plan during the annual election period (AEP) which takes place from October 15 to December 7 every year.

"Open enrollment is the best time to assess healthcare needs and review options, especially since Medicare plans can change from year-to-year, the costs of plans can increase or decrease, and benefits may change," says Roberto Madrid MD, vice president of Medical Operations, PIH Health Physicians – Group Division. "If there are new medications or recent diagnosis with a medical condition, it is important to review plans to determine if a new plan is needed."

During this time recipients can select the health plan, doctors and hospital that work best for them. It's important to remember that when selecting a doctor and medical group, Medicare recipients are also choosing the hospital where they will be admitted, should the need arise in the future.

Eligible recipients can view a full list of Medicare presentation dates, times and locations here. For a list of PIH Health's free Medicare forums, visit PIHHealth.org/Medicare. To speak with a PIH Health representative for Medicare information, call 888.365.4450.

