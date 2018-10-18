Ving Team Presents on Generational Knowledge Transfer at 2018 NE Ohio Safety Expo

Youngstown Ohio, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2018 NE Ohio Safety Expo was held on October 12, 2018, at Trumbull Career and Technical Center in Warren, Ohio. Ving CEO Tony DeAscentis and Ving Success Representative Gabriel King presented an educational session titled "How to Successfully Use Baby Boomers and Generation X to Train Millennials on ‘Your Company's Way' of Getting the Job Done Right and Safe."





The presentation covered practical tips for generational knowledge transfer in the workplace, especially as it relates to employee safety training practices. The different learning styles across generations can create gaps between employees, and transferring this valuable knowledge can help to close the divide and form a well-trained workforce.



DeAscentis is a regularly active participant in the area's safety community. "Networking is a crucial element in spreading safety innovations," he said. "You have to get out there and interact with other professionals in the industry in order to make an impact in the world of safety."



As a Ving Success Representative, King communicates directly with clients to ensure that they are getting the most out of their safety training efforts and preparing relevant safety topics for use throughout their workforce. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Safety Management from Slippery Rock University and has been putting his educational background to good use by presenting topics such as this in the Youngstown area.



"Events like this allow us to dive deeper into understanding the safety connections between employer and employee," said King, "and what they search for when creating an effective safety culture for a safer workplace."



This year marked the 11th annual NE Ohio Safety Expo and was a collaborative effort of the BWC Division of Safety & Hygiene Youngstown Service Office along with the Trumbull Career and Technical Center. The expo was created to share valuable and effective information about workplace safety programs and included 38 educational sessions this year.



David Costantino, Loss Prevention Supervisor for the Ohio BWC, commented that "This year's Expo broke the attendance record at 512 total attendance." Prior to the event, he had accurately predicted that it was anticipated to be a larger turnout than ever before.



Costantino was also thrilled to have the team on board for the educational sessions. "I can't thank [Ving] enough for being part of the Safety Expo," he said. "What a great opportunity for people to get high-quality training close to home and at a very affordable price!"



Next year's event is tentatively scheduled for Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.





