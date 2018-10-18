Western Uranium & Vanadium to Attend the Silver & Gold Summit 2018

TORONTO and NUCLA, Colo., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces that company representatives will be attending the Silver & Gold Summit 2018 to be held at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel in San Francisco, USA on October 28-29, 2018. The event is sponsored by Cambridge House International.



The CEO of the Company, George Glasier will be making a corporate presentation on Monday 10/29 at 11:30am and participating on the uranium panel which will be held on Monday 10/29 at 2:20pm. Throughout the conference, Western representatives will be at booth 310 to meet with attendees. Further, Mr. Glasier will be available for individual meetings with shareholders and stakeholders. If you wish to set-up a meeting, please email the Company's Investor Relations at jborde@rbmilestone.com or visit Western at booth 310.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States, and development and application of ablation mining technology.

