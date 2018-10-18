Market Overview

Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
October 18, 2018 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.11683 per unit. The distribution is payable November 9, 2018 to unit holders on record as at October 31, 2018.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on October 31, 2018 will receive a dividend of $0.11683 per unit based on the VWAP of $14.02 payable on November 9, 2018. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $32.49 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details                                                
     
Trust Unit (INC.UN)
Ex-Dividend Date:
Record Date:
Payable Date:
   $0.11683
October 30, 2018
October 31, 2018
November 9, 2018
     


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372       Local: 416-304-4443       www.quadravest.com       info@quadravest.com
             

INC logo.jpg

