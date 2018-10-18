Data I/O Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 1, 2018

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers, secure elements and authentication ICs, today announced that is has scheduled a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Management will hold the conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time. Data I/O Corporation will release the company's financial results after the market closes that same day.



To listen to the conference call, please dial (612) 288-0329, passcode: DAIO. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 15, 2018. To access the replay, please dial (320) 365-3844, access code 455943. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; visit the News and Events section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Data I/O Corporation website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, industrial/Internet-of-Things, consumer electronics, markets and their programming center and contract manufacturing partners. Today, our customers manufacture hundreds of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, factory integration and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, ensuring success for our customers.

Learn more at www.dataio.com .

